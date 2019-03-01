Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a money-saving freebie

March 1, 2019

It has already been announced that if you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds, but you’ll also find another treat when you take the device out of the box.

This year’s Samsung phone will be coming with a pre-installed screen protector on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus handsets, meaning you won’t have to buy one. The protector comes with a three-month warranty.

In the past few weeks, there’s been a lot of talk about Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ and how they would be able to handle screen protectors given the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor they employ, which hasn’t been seen in another device yet. But it seems that Samsung has a solution to every problem.

Other in-box accessories such as the travel adapter, USB cable, and AKG headset will remain under the regular one-year warranty. So if something goes wrong with the screen protector within three months of your purchase of the S10 or S10+, you can have it replaced for free. After that, it will cost you $29.99.

