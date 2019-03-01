Motorola confirms its foldable Razr-lookalike-phone

March 1, 2019

Motorola has confirmed that it is working on a folding smartphone version of the iconic Razr phone, reported Engadget.

Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery said in an interview with Engadget that they had been working on foldables for a long time and have been doing a lot of iteration.

According to the report, Motorola recently filed a patent of a similar looking phone as the iconic Razr, with a compact design. It would have a display inside the fold, and another medium-sized display outside the phone.

Dery says that they are thinking of the “possibility of a dual-hinge device”, which will have a single screen that folds twice, where only a third of the display is exposed.

The sketches of the phone show a similar design to the previously launched Razr phone, but with an updated price of around $1,500.

The company has tried to bring back versions of the Razr phone in the past, but was not successful in their efforts. In 2011, the android smartphone RAZR XT910 was launched, which failed to satisfy customers.

