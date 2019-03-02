Facebook sues four Chinese companies over sale of fake accounts, likes and followers

March 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

Facebook announced on Friday that it is suing three people and four Chinese companies for selling fake accounts, likes, and followers on Facebook and Instagram.

The company announced the legal action in a short blog post late Friday afternoon.

“Inauthentic activity has no place on our platform,” Facebook said in a blog post. “That’s why we devote significant resources to detecting and stopping this behaviour, including disabling millions of fake accounts every day.”

Related: Facebook to launch ‘clear history’ privacy tool later this year

The lawsuit, filed with the Northern District of California, alleges that starting in 2017 four Chinese companies and three individuals based in China “operated a series of websites promoting the sale of fake accounts by using fake names or other false identifiers and inauthentic accounts (e.g. used for inauthentic activity),” infringing on Facebook and Instagram’s trademarks and terms of service in the process.

The people and the companies being sued have not been identified.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for sharing plagiarised India-Pakistan peace post

February 28, 2019 10:17 pm

Facebook to launch ‘clear history’ privacy tool later this year

February 27, 2019 2:04 pm

Apple and Google urged to remove Saudi app that tracks women

February 18, 2019 2:27 pm

UK Parliament calls for investigation into Facebook’s data abuse

February 18, 2019 10:25 am

Twitter has been keeping copies of your deleted DMs for years

February 17, 2019 9:31 am

You will finally be able to reject group invites on WhatsApp

February 15, 2019 11:21 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.