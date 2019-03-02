Facebook sues four Chinese companies over sale of fake accounts, likes and followers

Facebook announced on Friday that it is suing three people and four Chinese companies for selling fake accounts, likes, and followers on Facebook and Instagram.

The company announced the legal action in a short blog post late Friday afternoon.

“Inauthentic activity has no place on our platform,” Facebook said in a blog post. “That’s why we devote significant resources to detecting and stopping this behaviour, including disabling millions of fake accounts every day.”

The lawsuit, filed with the Northern District of California, alleges that starting in 2017 four Chinese companies and three individuals based in China “operated a series of websites promoting the sale of fake accounts by using fake names or other false identifiers and inauthentic accounts (e.g. used for inauthentic activity),” infringing on Facebook and Instagram’s trademarks and terms of service in the process.

The people and the companies being sued have not been identified.

