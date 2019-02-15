You will finally be able to reject group invites on WhatsApp

Everyone is probably familiar with group chats, especially since we all likely have one for family, another for extended family, one or two work-related groups and hundreds for our friends.

But sometimes you just don’t want to be in certain groups. You often get invited to group chats that you don’t want to be a part of and there’s nothing you can do because it’s awkward to leave the group chat when your friends and family are in it.

Now, it seems like the Facebook-owned messaging app has decided to solve this problem for us.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing an option within its settings that will allow you to manage how you get invited by others to groups. The feature will be available under the privacy settings option.

Related: Instagram glitch leaves celebrity Instagrammers with existential crises

This Group Invitation setting is not available yet but it will allow you to reject group invitations if you alter your settings on WhatsApp. This feature will be found in WhatsApp Settings>Account>Privacy>Groups.

In the chat, you will be asked to either “Accept” or “Decline” if someone adds you to a group.

You can either allow everyone, your contacts, or nobody to add you into groups and if you select the first option, you will not receive an invitation request. If you select the second option, you’ll receive an invitation request if someone who isn’t on your contact list invites you to join a group and if you select the third option, you’ll receive an invitation request each time anyone wants to add you to a group.

The report suggests that if users opt for the Nobody option, they will get a notification for the group invite which can be accepted or rejected within 72 hours.

Group Invitations will be available in the future for both Android and iOS users but since they are still under development, there is no official date for its release yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.