You can now lock WhatsApp using Face ID or Touch ID

February 5, 2019

Photo: AFP

Apple users can now lock their WhatsApp chat using their phone’s biometric security.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5mach and is available with version 2.19.20 of WhatsApp.

Although you can’t secure your messages on a per-chat basis, the new layer of biometric security should give the contents of your messages more protection even if your phone itself is already unlocked.

Photo: The Verge

To access the feature go to “Settings” –> “Account” –> “Privacy” before switching “Screen Lock” on.

Though users will still be able to view WhatsApp notifications (should they choose to display message previews) and quick reply within iOS, the full app won’t be able to be accessed unless the standard iOS authentication process is successful.

The feature may be released on Android too.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

KP govt bars male staff from contacting female teachers on Facebook or Whatsapp

February 1, 2019 6:47 pm

Mehwish Hayat treats her fans to a hilarious TikTok video

February 1, 2019 4:41 pm

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

Apple bans Facebook from running internal iOS apps after data misuse

January 31, 2019 9:44 am

Google rolls out all-white Gmail for iOS and Android

January 30, 2019 9:03 am

iPhone temporarily disables FaceTime to fix bug that let other people eavesdrop

January 29, 2019 10:11 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.