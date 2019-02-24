Xiaomi announces its first 5G smartphone

Xiaomi has unveiled the 5G version of its Mi Mix 3 smartphone.

The phone has most of the same specifications as the original, but Xiaomi has opted to move to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor inside, alongside Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

The Mi Mix 3 5G also includes an OLED 6.4-inch 1080p display (with no notch), and four cameras in total: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto modules on the rear, and a 24-megapixel selfie camera and 2-megapixel sensor at the front.

The phone has been price at $679 and will go on sale in May.