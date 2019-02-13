WhatsApp is getting more useful features with usage stats

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its Android users who are still using the beta version.

The new update to its beta app freshens up the Settings section with a more modern look.

The app has radically redesigned the network usage menu. It’s now much more clear how much data you’ve used in total and how much of it was sent and received. This can be really helpful if you’re struggling to stay within a data cap.

There’s also a better way to see how your data use is split among contacts. In the Data and Storage Usage menu you can see totals for both network and storage use tap network and you’ll see how much data you’re using on things like calls, media and even how much of your traffic is done while roaming.

Related: LinkedIn to launch its own variation of a live-streaming service

You’ll also be able to see how much you’re uploading to Google Drive if you have backups turned on. That’s useful because these backups can get big and that can use up data on your mobile network or Wi-Fi. WhatsApp backups are still “free” on Google Drive though, so you won’t need to worry about that.

WhatsApp has recently added an extra authentication step on iOS devices, allowing you to lock chats with Touch ID or Face ID. The same feature will come to Android, but it’s not here yet. That will live in the Privacy menu when it does eventually show up.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.