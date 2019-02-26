US senators don’t want Huawei in the solar power market

Huawei, the world’s largest solar inverter manufacturer, hit an obstacle to US expansion on Monday.

A bipartisan group of 11 US senators asked for a ban on the use of Huawei inverters in the US, calling them a “national security threat” to the nation’s energy infrastructure.

“We understand that Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of solar inverters, is attempting to access our domestic residential and commercial markets,” the letter reads. “Congress recently acted to block Huawei from our telecommunications equipment market due to concerns with the company’s links to China’s intelligence services. We urge similar action to protect critical US electrical systems and infrastructure.”

The letter is by Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, with signatures from 10 other senators including Sen Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, Sen Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and Sen Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah.

The potential security risk has been highlighted before, with the argument running that Chinese access to solar energy could act as a “sleeper” route into the wider energy system, presenting a national security risk.

In past, the US has sought to exclude Huawei from providing equipment like routers and switches to American telecommunications companies and has accused the firm of conspiring to violate sanctions on Iran and stealing US technology.

