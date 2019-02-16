Twitter is working on a new Snapchatty camera feature

Twitter has been secretly developing an enhanced Snapchat-like camera feature as revealed by a tipster.

The camera will be accessible with a swipe from the home screen and allow you to overlay captions on photos, videos, and live broadcasts before sharing them on your timeline.

In the past, people used to post pictures and videos which would then be added to the photos section.

Related: You will finally be able to reject group invites on WhatsApp

Prototypes of the new Twitter camera were first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra a week ago and he produced a video of the feature.

He describes the ability to swipe left from the home screen to bring up the new unified capture screen. After you shoot some media, overlays appear prompting you to add a location and a caption to describe “what’s happening”.

Users can choose from six coloured background options for the caption and location overlay card before posting, which lets you unite words and images on Twitter for the first time to make a splash with your tweets.

Meanwhile, code digger and frequent TechCrunch tipster Jane Manchun Wong has found a Twitter code describing how users should “Try the updated Twitter camera” to “capture photos, videos, and go live”.

4/ Twitter image caption overlay / location sticker feature (hidden feature/enabled) pic.twitter.com/GHKPe8p3jt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 6, 2019

However, it has not been revealed yet when the new update will be made available to the public.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.