TCL working on a foldable phone that can be turned into a watch-like bracelet

Foldable phones are going to be the next big thing. Even television maker TCL is getting in on the game.

Many companies have been working on the concept for some time now and it seems that the designs will finally be launched this year.

Photo: Samsung confirms Galaxy X foldable phone release date

The Chinese company, known for its BlackBerry mobiles, is working on at least five devices which will have flexible displays. It is working on a foldable phone which will curve into a smartwatch, reported CNET.

The images underscore the industry’s growing interest in foldable devices, which is seen as the next major leap in phone design and a way to get us interested in phones again.