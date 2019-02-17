TCL working on a foldable phone that can be turned into a watch-like bracelet

February 17, 2019

Photo: CNET

Foldable phones are going to be the next big thing. Even television maker TCL is getting in on the game.

Many companies have been working on the concept for some time now and it seems that the designs will finally be launched this year.

Photo: Samsung confirms Galaxy X foldable phone release date

The Chinese company, known for its BlackBerry mobiles, is working on at least five devices which will have flexible displays. It is working on a foldable phone which will curve into a smartwatch, reported CNET.

The images underscore the industry’s growing interest in foldable devices, which is seen as the next major leap in phone design and a way to get us interested in phones again.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘Budget-friendly’ Honor 8C is now available for pre-booking

February 4, 2019 3:37 pm

You can now register your imported mobile phone till March 28

January 30, 2019 6:31 pm

PTA begins blocking unregistered mobile phones across the country

January 16, 2019 10:30 am

After Jan 15, you will have to pay a fine to register your mobile phone with PTA

December 27, 2018 4:45 pm

Customs to charge people for carrying extra mobile phones to Pakistan

December 13, 2018 6:46 pm

Overseas Pakistanis must pay duty on extra mobile phones: Fawad Chaudhry

December 11, 2018 11:02 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.