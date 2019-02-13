Saudi app allowing men to ‘monitor’ their wives downloaded more than 1m times: report

February 12, 2019

Absher, a mobile application developed by the Saudi Arabia’s government to allow men to track their wives’ movements, has been downloaded more than a million times, Daily Mail reported.

The application is available on both the Google and iTunes store. Apple and Google are being accused of helping “enforce gender apartheid” in Saudi Arabia.

The app allows Saudi men to track where women can go, for how long and which airports they are allowed to go. The men will get an alert if a woman leaves a certain area.

“Apple and Google have rules against apps that facilitate threats and harassment. Apps like this one can facilitate human rights abuses, including discrimination against women,” Rothna Begum a Middle East researcher for Human Rights Watch told The Insider.

 
 
 

