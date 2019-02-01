Samsung Galaxy S10: Latest leak gives a sneek peak at the colour and spec options

February 1, 2019

We’re all excited about Samsung’s newest smartphones that are going to be launched in less than three weeks.

For the past few months, we’ve witnessed an increasing number of Galaxy S10 rumours, revealing almost everything fans would want to know about the phone. In the latest leak, the full range of the Galaxy S10’s specs and colour options have been revealed.

This means you will know all the colour, memory and storage options of the phone before its launch.

The leak comes from reliable tech leakster Roland Quandt, who listed the four models of the Galaxy S10 along with their colour options and spec configurations in a Tweet. It confirms that the phone will come in black, white, blue and a new green colour.

That tweet followed a post on WinFuture, also by Quandt, that showed official images of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus in full,with the front, back and sides of the devices revealed.

The leak looks promising and we will not have wait for long as Samsung is scheduled to reveal the Galaxy S10 on February 20.

