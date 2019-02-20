Samsung Galaxy S10 commercial airs in Norway a day before its launch

If there was a Guinness World record for the most leaked phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 would definitely win.

We’ve seen hands-on photos, videos, press renders and leaks from Samsung’s website of the Galaxy S10 and Samsung has even allowed some consumers to reserve a Galaxy S10 before it’s officially announced on February 21 at 11pm California time.

Samsung ‘accidentally’ aired a TV commercial for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ on TV 2, the largest commercial broadcaster in Norway. And it leaks every big upgrade.

The 30-second ad, which is in Norwegian, shows off the Galaxy S10+, and confirms a few essential aspects of the phone’s design. The hole-punch display is indeed the route chosen by Samsung, and the bigger model features a dual front-facing camera, while the regular S10 has just one.

On the back, we see the expected triple camera setup. There’s an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath the display, reverse wireless charging, and the phone even keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack that’s becoming increasingly uncommon in today’s smartphones.

And while all of these features have been widely leaked, the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Buds was a fresh surprise. The clip reveals that they can be wirelessly charged on the S10, confirming the rumour that the wireless power-sharing could do more than phone-to-phone charging.

Between this and TechRadar’s accidental video leak, we’re hoping that there will still be some surprises during the Unpacked live stream. Come on, foldable device!

The promotion will run from February 20 to March 7, according to the advertisement.

