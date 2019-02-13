Samsung confirms Galaxy X foldable phone release date

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch date of its foldable phone, expected to be called the Galaxy X.

Samsung’s foldable phone will be shown off on February 20 after the South Korean firm posted a teaser video on Twitter.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2019

The clip, which lasts 15 seconds, features the words “the future unfolds” and the date “02.20.19”.

Related: Samsung’s wireless earbuds could charge on the Galaxy S10

The Korean consumer electronics giant has been working on a foldable phone for years. In November 2018, the company announced to launch a foldable device in 2019.

Little is known about the specs and features of the device, which is likely going to be premium-priced. Samsung is also expected to announce its new Galaxy S10 phone at the February 20 event.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.