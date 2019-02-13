Samsung confirms Galaxy X foldable phone release date

February 12, 2019

 

Photo: Samsung

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch date of its foldable phone, expected to be called the Galaxy X. 

Samsung’s foldable phone will be shown off on February 20 after the South Korean firm posted a teaser video on Twitter.

 

The clip, which lasts 15 seconds, features the words “the future unfolds” and the date “02.20.19”.

The Korean consumer electronics giant has been working on a foldable phone for years. In November 2018, the company announced to launch a foldable device in 2019.

Little is known about the specs and features of the device, which is likely going to be premium-priced. Samsung is also expected to announce its new Galaxy S10 phone at the February 20 event.

