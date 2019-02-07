People can now take their IELTS test on a computer

People can now choose if they want to take their IELTS test on a computer or paper.

The computer-delivery testing will let people take the listening, reading and writing sections on a computer. The speaking test, however, will be taken face-to-face with a trained IELTS examiner.

“With computer-delivered IELTS, you will now have more test dates to choose from – and your results will be available in 5-7 days,” according to the IELTS’ website.

The option is available in Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Egypt among others.