Oppo’s foldable phone reminds us of the Huawei Mate X

February 25, 2019

Photo: Oppo VP Shen Yiren Brian

Oppo showed off the design of its foldable phone on Monday.

Company’s VP Shen Yiren Brian shared the images on his personal Weibo page. He clarified, however, that Oppo isn’t planning to ship the prototype device yet unless it sees a lot of demand for it. He asked for people’s feedback to gauge consumer interest regarding the device.

The pictures show that the company is leaning towards Huawei’s design more than Samsung’s in the sense that the phone has only one display that folds outward.

Related: Huawei Mate X is the Samsung Galaxy Fold rival you’ve been waiting for

Folding phones have been one of the talking points at the Mobile World Congress 2019, as companies race against each other to show off the first generation of the nascent technology.

Photo: Oppo VP Shen Yiren Brian

Samsung was the first to unveil its Galaxy Fold, followed by Huawei with its Mate X.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Xiaomi announces its first 5G smartphone

February 24, 2019 6:22 pm

TCL working on a foldable phone that can be turned into a watch-like bracelet

February 17, 2019 5:59 pm

Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones

February 1, 2019 8:46 am

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

Want to travel by train? Get the PakRailo app to plan your journey first

January 27, 2019 9:00 pm

Oppo to unveil phone camera with 10x optical zoom

January 15, 2019 1:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.