Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones

Nintendo has announced a new entry in the MarNintendoeries, Mario Kart Tour, will coming to smartphones before March 2019.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

No details about the game have been made available as yet.

Nintendo’s most recent Mario Kart game—Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch—is already portable, but it requires you to buy a $300 Nintendo Switch first

The company has already dipped a toe into the smartphone market with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.