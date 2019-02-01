Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones

February 1, 2019

Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced a new entry in the MarNintendoeries, Mario Kart Tour, will coming to smartphones before March 2019.

No details about the game have been made available as yet.

Nintendo’s most recent Mario Kart game—Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch—is already portable, but it requires you to buy a $300 Nintendo Switch first

The company has already dipped a toe into the smartphone market with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

Want to travel by train? Get the PakRailo app to plan your journey first

January 27, 2019 9:00 pm

After Jan 15, you will have to pay a fine to register your mobile phone with PTA

December 27, 2018 4:45 pm

Vingroup launches first smartphones

December 17, 2018 10:39 pm

Will tax be imposed on all smartphones being brought to Pakistan?

December 17, 2018 11:56 am

Stay away from your smartphone for a year and win $100,000

December 14, 2018 9:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.