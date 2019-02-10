Marvel launches a retro website to promote Captain Marvel

Marvel’s next superhero movie Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s. To promote the movie, it has launched a website that gives us all the ’90s vibe.

The website comprises a throwback design to the era with awkward animations, bright fonts, zany photo editing, HTML frames, and a guestbook.

The website taps into the nostalgia for the 1990s that we’ve seen in the film’s trailers.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson, Room) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, the film is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel will hit theatres on March 8.