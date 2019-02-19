Man finds working 30-year-old Apple computer in parents’ attic

February 19, 2019

A New York professor made people reminisce their childhoods after he discovered a 30-year-old Apple lle in working order

Professor John Pfaff, 44, found the dusty Apple IIe, the third model in the Apple II series launched in 1983, hidden in the old attic at his parents’ house.

 

The computer had a number of games such as ‘Olympic Decathlon’, a running track game, as well as ‘Neuromancer’, a 1989 sci-fi game based on a book of the same name on it.

The professor also found a letter his dad typed to him in 1986, when he was at summer camp.

The main unit for the Apple IIe originally launched with a $1,395 price tag, equivalent to around $3,510 today. Buying it with accessories such as the monitor brought the price up to $1,995 (around $5,025 today).

It came with new features including upper and lower case letters, full functionality of the Shift and Caps Lock keys and four-way cursor control. It also boasted 64KB of RAM as standard, expandable to 1MB. The machine was discontinued in 1993.

