LinkedIn to launch its own variation of a live-streaming service

After Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Microsoft’s LinkedIn is joining the leagues of video live-streaming services by launching ‘LinkedIn Live’, this week, reported TechCrunch.

The service will be aimed at delivering the kind of content that aligns with LinkedIn’s user base. This means a focus on business, technology and people who want to network.

According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn Live will offer both individuals and organisations the chance to broadcast live to the world. LinkedIn is eyeing up tech conferences, product announcements, and earnings call as the kind of content suitable for LinkedIn Live.

Related: UK to question Tinder, Grindr over age checks after report exposes child abuse

“Video is the fastest growing format on our platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking,” says Pete Davies, the director of product management at LinkedIn. “Live has been the most requested feature.” He also revealed that “millions” of users have watched videos on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is initially launching LinkedIn Live in beta exclusively in the US. It will be available on an invite-only basis, with LinkedIn adding a contact form for users to express their interest in accessing LinkedIn Live in the coming weeks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.