LinkedIn to launch its own variation of a live-streaming service

February 13, 2019

Photo: AFP

After Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Microsoft’s LinkedIn is joining the leagues of video live-streaming services by launching ‘LinkedIn Live’, this week, reported TechCrunch.

The service will be aimed at delivering the kind of content that aligns with LinkedIn’s user base. This means a focus on business, technology and people who want to network.

According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn Live will offer both individuals and organisations the chance to broadcast live to the world. LinkedIn is eyeing up tech conferences, product announcements, and earnings call as the kind of content suitable for LinkedIn Live.

Related: UK to question Tinder, Grindr over age checks after report exposes child abuse

“Video is the fastest growing format on our platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking,” says Pete Davies, the director of product management at LinkedIn. “Live has been the most requested feature.” He also revealed that “millions” of users have watched videos on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is initially launching LinkedIn Live in beta exclusively in the US. It will be available on an invite-only basis, with LinkedIn adding a contact form for users to express their interest in accessing LinkedIn Live in the coming weeks.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Microsoft ‘waiting to find out’ why Bing went offline in China

January 25, 2019 9:46 am

Microsoft’s Code Jumper is teaching blind children how to code

January 23, 2019 12:34 pm

Pakistan remembers Arfa Karim on seventh death anniversary

January 14, 2019 11:12 pm

Is Microsoft going to invest in Pakistan?

January 8, 2019 8:48 pm

Microsoft planning new webcams for Windows 10, Xbox One

December 23, 2018 9:27 am

Facebook gave Spotify and Netflix access to users’ private messages

December 19, 2018 3:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.