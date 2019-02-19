LG will not launch a foldable phone

Foldable phones are going to be the next big thing. While most tech giants have been working on perfecting their designs, LG has tapped out from the race.

“We have reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it,” LG Electronics and TV boss Brian Kwon said during a press conference, reported The Korea Times.

“The market demand for smartphones is expected to be at around 1 million but LG’s main issue in the smartphone business is to regain its market position. Considering this situation, it is too early for LG to launch a foldable smartphone,” he said.

LG is the same company that wowed people with its rollable TVs.

