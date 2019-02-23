Japan creates the ‘purrfect’ traffic safety video for cats

Animal psychologists at Kyoto University in Japan have created a public service video to teach cats about road safety.

The video was made in collaboration with a company called Yellow Hat.

There are special features which are used to capture the attention of a cat, including background sounds of chirping and squeaking. The narrator also speaks in “Meow” language.

In the video, a police cat gives safety tips to three kittens. Officer Cat tells the kittens “Don’t jump out onto the street!” While it is a video specifically created for cats, it is also a gentle reminder for humans to drive carefully and respect their four-legged friends.