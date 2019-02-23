Japan creates the ‘purrfect’ traffic safety video for cats

February 23, 2019

Animal psychologists at Kyoto University in Japan have created a public service video to teach cats about road safety.

The video was made in collaboration with a company called Yellow Hat.

There are special features which are used to capture the attention of a cat, including background sounds of chirping and squeaking. The narrator also speaks in “Meow” language.

In the video, a police cat gives safety tips to three kittens. Officer Cat tells the kittens “Don’t jump out onto the street!”  While it is a video specifically created for cats, it is also a gentle reminder for humans to drive carefully and respect their four-legged friends.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Japan battles worst measles outbreak in years

February 23, 2019 9:32 am

Could Karl Lagerfeld´s cat inherit a $200 million fortune?

February 20, 2019 4:00 pm

Japan to grant $3.5m aid for Afghan refugees

February 19, 2019 8:14 pm

Karachi court orders registration of a murder case against a woman for killing a cat

February 8, 2019 3:10 pm

Qatar stun Japan to win maiden Asian Cup

February 2, 2019 10:39 am

Japan’s labour shortage hits 45-year high

February 1, 2019 8:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.