Huawei’s foldable phone to be unveiled on Feb 24

Huawei will unveil its folding phone on February 24, Sunday.

The event will be held during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is the biggest show when it comes to mobile innovations.

Huawei mobile chief Richard Yu has already made mention of the company’s upcoming foldable phone amid talks of smartphone world domination.

Related: Huawei is developing a foldable 5G smartphone

Foldable phones are heating up to be the highlight of the 2019 smartphone race. Samsung, Royole, Xiaomi, Google have been said to be working on developing their own folding phones.