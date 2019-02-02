Huawei’s foldable phone to be unveiled on Feb 24

February 2, 2019

Huawei will unveil its folding phone on February 24, Sunday.

The event will be held during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is the biggest show when it comes to mobile innovations.

Huawei mobile chief Richard Yu has already made mention of the company’s upcoming foldable phone amid talks of smartphone world domination.

Related: Huawei is developing a foldable 5G smartphone

Foldable phones are heating up to be the highlight of the 2019 smartphone race. Samsung, Royole, Xiaomi, Google have been said to be working on developing their own folding phones.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

US charges Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations

January 29, 2019 10:15 am

The Vivo Apex is an all-glass phone with no ports and a full-screen fingerprint reader

January 25, 2019 2:56 pm

Oppo to unveil phone camera with 10x optical zoom

January 15, 2019 1:51 pm

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland for spying

January 13, 2019 9:37 am

Huawei punishes staff for tweeting New Year’s message using an iPhone

January 5, 2019 9:51 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.