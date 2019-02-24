Huawei Mate X is the Samsung Galaxy Fold rival you’ve been waiting for

February 24, 2019

Photo: Huawei/Twitter

The recently unveiled Galaxy Fold already has a competitor that is thinner and has a bigger screen.

Huawei Mate X was launched at the MWC 2019 on Sunday.

The smartphone has an 8-inch wraparound OLED display, a folded thickness of 11mm and a formidable spec sheet highlighted by 5G.

Huawei’s Mate X has three ways to use on 8-inch screen, three cameras and an interesting design that gives you a grippable base for one-handed use.

The Mate X will sell for 2,299 euros ($2,600) when it goes on sale by midyear.

 

 
 
 

