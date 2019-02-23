Here is why you need to update your WhatsApp on IOS quickly

WhatsApp has released an update for its iPhone app that brings a fix for the recently discovered bug that allowed anyone to bypass the Touch ID or Face ID screen lock.

A bug was discovered in the implementation of biometric authentication that let you bypass the authentication process without asking for Face ID or Touch ID.

WhatsApp itself confirmed the existence of the bug and said they would soon fix it. The app has finally been updated and the bug is no longer an issue, as confirmed by several users and media blogs, making the authentication process useful and practical by all means.

What is this biometric authentication feature you ask? It’s a feature which was introduced for iPhone users at the beginning of February. The feature lets you set privacy, using Face ID or Touch ID to get access to WhatsApp.

You won’t be facing any problem if the biometric authentication time has been set to ‘Immediately’. That’s the only time the feature worked well. The problem began when other screen lock options like ‘After 1 Minute’, ‘After 15 minutes’ or ‘After 1 hour’ were selected.

Due to the bug, it simply let people share anything or go to the home screen and back to WhatsApp without using the authentication interface.

This feature is not yet available for Android users.

