Google begins experimenting with Dark Mode for Android Chrome

It may have taken a while but Google is now finally on board with the idea of adding a dark mode feature to its apps and platforms.

According to 9to5Google, Chrome 73 beta for Android comes with a night theme. A few days ago, it reported that Google was working on a dark user interface for Chrome on Mac and Windows.

The night theme for the experimental mobile browser is still in the initial stages and you can only see it if you long press a link or image with Android Pie’s Dark Mode setting under Developer Options is set to Always On.

While there’s no guarantee that the feature will make it past beta, there’s a very good chance that it will. Dark mode for Android is something that has been requested for a long time because it’s easier on the eyes and could even extend battery life.

We’ll likely see more elements, including the browser’s other menus, dyed a darker color in the future.

