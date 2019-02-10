Google begins experimenting with Dark Mode for Android Chrome

February 10, 2019

Photo: AFP

It may have taken a while but Google is now finally on board with the idea of adding a dark mode feature to its apps and platforms.

According to 9to5Google, Chrome 73 beta for Android comes with a night theme. A few days ago, it reported that Google was working on a dark user interface for Chrome on Mac and Windows.

The night theme for the experimental mobile browser is still in the initial stages and you can only see it if you long press a link or image with Android Pie’s Dark Mode setting under Developer Options is set to Always On.

While there’s no guarantee that the feature will make it past beta, there’s a very good chance that it will. Dark mode for Android is something that has been requested for a long time because it’s easier on the eyes and could even extend battery life.

We’ll likely see more elements, including the browser’s other menus, dyed a darker color in the future.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Man arrested for breaking into Akshay Kumar’s house in Mumbai

February 7, 2019 10:41 am

Google pulls 29 apps that stole pictures, promoted scams

February 3, 2019 4:22 pm

Mehwish Hayat treats her fans to a hilarious TikTok video

February 1, 2019 4:41 pm

Google rolls out all-white Gmail for iOS and Android

January 30, 2019 9:03 am

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for photos

January 28, 2019 3:24 pm

Google releases list of most popular Pakistani ads on YouTube in 2018

January 26, 2019 6:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.