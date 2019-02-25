Get to know the Galaxy Fold: Samsung offers a closer look at its new smartphone

Samsung is offering a closer look at its Galaxy Fold in a new video.

The company didn’t show off many features of the smartphone at its Unpacked event on February 21.

The four-minute video shows the phones from all angles. There’s a demo of how the camera works and a close-up of the hinge and folding process in action.

It also shows how the wide-screen Instagram and video calling features will function.

The new device will be available April 26 starting at a whopping $1,980, the company said.

Samsung’s Justin Denison said the Fold is “a one of a kind luxury device with immersive visuals,” and offers “a truly next generation experience” that enables multitasking on its large screen.

