New leak shows off the most expensive Galaxy S10 model

February 15, 2019

The launch of the most expensive mobile phone by Samsung is just less than a week away.

The Korean giant is set to unveil the much-hyped Galaxy S10 range in San Francisco on February 20. The 10th-anniversary smartphone lineup includes Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.

The higher-spec flagship Galaxy smartphones models are being rumoured be the first to adopt Samsung’s infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple-camera.

Related: Samsung confirms Galaxy X foldable phone release date

The Galaxy S10 plus will the first phone to be equipped with the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The special Galaxy S10+ will also be the first to be available in luxurious ceramic white and ceramic black.

The variants of S10 with 6GB and 8GB RAM will be available in four colours; Black, Green, White, and Blue. Samsung will offer the S10+ variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage in prism black, green, pearl white, and blue.

The plus variant is going to cost 999 EUR in many European markets.

 
 
 

