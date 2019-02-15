New leak shows off the most expensive Galaxy S10 model

The launch of the most expensive mobile phone by Samsung is just less than a week away.

The Korean giant is set to unveil the much-hyped Galaxy S10 range in San Francisco on February 20. The 10th-anniversary smartphone lineup includes Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.

The higher-spec flagship Galaxy smartphones models are being rumoured be the first to adopt Samsung’s infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple-camera.

The Galaxy S10 plus will the first phone to be equipped with the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The special Galaxy S10+ will also be the first to be available in luxurious ceramic white and ceramic black.

Samsung Event livestream on February 20, 2019.

The variants of S10 with 6GB and 8GB RAM will be available in four colours; Black, Green, White, and Blue. Samsung will offer the S10+ variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage in prism black, green, pearl white, and blue.

The plus variant is going to cost 999 EUR in many European markets.