Facebook to launch ‘clear history’ privacy tool later this year

A ‘clear history’ privacy tool is scheduled to be launched later this year, said Facebook CFO David Wehner at a conference on Tuesday.

Wehner announced the update at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2019 in San Francisco.

The clear history privacy feature lets users delete the information which is collected by Facebook from third party websites and apps.

Related: Google Assistant gets extended device support, added languages

“It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook — what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on,” Mark Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post in 2018. “Once we roll out this update, you’ll be able to see information about the apps and websites you’ve interacted with, and you’ll be able to clear this information from your account.”

There has been no definite information about how this tool would work, but the update could affect Facebook’s ability to target ads and generate revenue.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.