Facebook now lets you unsend messages but only if you’re quick enough

Mark Zuckerberg is no longer the only one with the power to recall Facebook messages. Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend embarrassing messages for up to 10 minutes after you’ve hit send.

It rolled out its “Remove for everyone” feature to users across the globe on Wednesday to help you pull the plug on messages you later regret.

Related: Facebook is paying teens to install an app that could collect data from their phones

You can unsend messages, whether it was to a single person or a group of people. The tool isn’t foolproof though, as recipients will still get an alert letting them know you deleted it.

The feature is part of the latest version of the Messenger app on iOS and Android, Facebook said Tuesday.

Facebook began working on the unsend feature last April after it was reported that a number of Zuckerberg’s old Facebook messages had mysteriously disappeared from the recipients’ inboxes years after the fact.

Later the company apologized for only making the feature available to its executives, and said it would bring the feature to all Messenger users before it deleted any more of its executives’ messages.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.