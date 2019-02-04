‘Budget-friendly’ Honor 8C is now available for pre-booking

February 4, 2019

Photo: Honor

One of Pakistan’s most celebrated smartphone e-brands, HONOR, will soon be launching in Pakistan its latest smartphone in the Honor C-series line-up – Honor 8C.

The phone can now be pre-booked for Rs26,499.

The long-awaited model brings a consumer-friendly price tag and amazing features.

It comes with a range of flagship features such as a striking 6.26-inch notch 19:9 FullView Display and a stunning 86.6% screen-to-body ratio that offers an immersive movie and gaming experience.

It has an enormous 4,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of any Honor smartphone released in 2018.

Its camera has amazing features such as AI-powered dual-lens 13MP + 2MP rear camera with a large F/1.8 aperture capable of recognizing up to 500 scenarios in 22 different categories in real-time, and an 8MP front camera.

The Honor 8C is available for pre-booking with a free gift bundle. You can pre-book it on Daraz: https://bit.ly/2SeYLAa

 

 
 
 

