Apple is killing the ‘Do Not Track’ setting in Safari

February 8, 2019

Photo: AFP

Apple has decided to remove the “Do Not Track” feature from its Safari web browser.

The Do Not Track setting in browsers was designed to tell web publishers and advertisers to not track a user’s online behaviour. The effort fizzled as websites largely ignored the setting. And now the mere presence of the option in browsers can help websites identify and therefore profile you through a process called fingerprinting, Apple concluded.

Beginning with iOS 12.2 and MacOS 10.14.4, Safari will no longer request that websites stop tracking you. Instead, Apple’s cross-site tracking prevention will act as the main method of blocking your personal information from being widely collected and distributed.

This setting should already be enabled by default but can be found under Safari’s privacy settings.

As part of Safari 12, Apple has upgraded its tracking prevention tools, changing the name to Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.0. Additional protections against cross-site script inclusion attacks and cross-site framing have been added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Apple agrees 500-mln-euro tax settlement with France

February 5, 2019 9:13 pm

You can now lock WhatsApp using Face ID or Touch ID

February 5, 2019 10:10 am

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

Apple bans Facebook from running internal iOS apps after data misuse

January 31, 2019 9:44 am

iPhone temporarily disables FaceTime to fix bug that let other people eavesdrop

January 29, 2019 10:11 am

Low demand drives online iPhone prices in China down

January 14, 2019 12:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.