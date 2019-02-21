All you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch

Samsung finally introduced its new lineup of Galaxy S10 phones on Wednesday.

Samsung announced three new phones: the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, along with a larger version, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and a more affordable version, the Samsung Galaxy S10E. Samsung also unveiled a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which will go on sale on April 26. The brand is also launching its first-ever 5G enabled phones.

Almost every Android flagship last year had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor inside including the Galaxy S9. This year it will be the Snapdragon 855 and the Galaxy S10 is one of the first phones we’re seeing with the new chip.

The new processor offers improved performance and a range of new tricks, including improved artificial intelligence features, better connectivity, and camera enhancements.

The improvements don’t stop there, because the S10 also has a bigger battery, with an extra 400mAh over its predecessor.

The wired charging speed, unfortunately, hasn’t jumped from Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 standard, but wireless charging should be faster with the right kit and the S10 can wirelessly charge other Qi-certified devices through a new feature called Wireless PowerShare.

The S10 still has the standard 12-megapixel lens with a variable aperture that you’ll find in the S9, but it’s now flanked by an ultra wide 16-megapixel lens with a 123-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom. The jump from a single lens to a triple-lens camera suite means the S10 camera is going to be capable of everything that the S9 camera could deliver and much.

The headline special features that set them apart are the in-display fingerprint scanner and the reverse wireless charging in the S10. It’s also worth noting that the S10 is capable of supporting much faster connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 is faster and more secure, and the S10 can go all the way up to 2.0 Gbps on LTE.

S10E costs around $750, Galaxy S10 around $900, and the last one S10 Plus costs around $1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to release on March 8 and will be the biggest phone release of 2019 to date.