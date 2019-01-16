YouTube bans harmful prank videos after the Bird Box, Tide Pod challenges

After many dangerous challenge videos have gone viral, like the Bird Box and Tide Pod challenges, YouTube has updated its guidelines to directly ban all challenges and pranks that are dangerous or emotionally distressing.

The move comes in response to challenges that have sometimes resulted in death or serious injury. Just a few days ago, a teenager crashed a car while attempting the Bird Box challenge. The challenge requires people to blindfold themselves while doing ordinary things.

The Google-owned video-sharing site said such material had “no place on YouTube”.

There will be a two-month grace period where YouTube won’t apply a strike against channels that violate the policy, although it’ll still remove any offending videos posted before or during that period.

“We’ve made it clear that our policies prohibiting harmful and dangerous content also extend to pranks with a perceived danger of serious physical injury,” said YouTube, which like other social networks is trying to show that it is tackling problematic content.

It’s unclear how YouTube will police the new rules with some pointing out its failed attempts to enforce existing guidelines preventing harmful material.