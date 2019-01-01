You won’t be able to use WhatsApp on these devices in 2019

This New Year, WhatsApp has decided to end support for certain smartphones after December 31.

WhatsApp had outlined devices and OS that would be cut off from its support room and affixed dates to them accordingly. Nokia S40 would be supported until December 31, 2018, Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020, and iOS 7 and older until February 1, 2020.

This means that users with these phones will not be able to create new WhatsApp accounts. The old accounts will be functional, but some of their features will stop working soon.

One of WhatsApp’s official blog states, “The decision was taken because we will no longer be actively developing for these platforms and some features might stop functioning at any time. When we look ahead to our next seven years, we are looking to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms that a vast majority of people use. These platforms/phones don’t offer the kind of capabilities WhatsApp needs to expand its features in the future.”

The Nokia Series 40 phones included devices like – Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia 301, Nokia 515, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia Asha 500 and Nokia Asha 501.

WhatsApp had announced a few years ago that it would stop services for these systems along with Nokia Symbian S60, Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10.