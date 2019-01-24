Xiaomi reveals double-foldable smartphone months after Samsung

January 24, 2019

After Samsung announced its foldable phone, another mobile giant is hopping on the flexible phone bandwagon.

Xiaomi Co-Founder and President Bin Lin shared on Wednesday a video on Weibo showing the company’s foldable tablet prototype that bends on both sides of the screen.

Bin says Xiaomi has conquered a number of technical obstacles to create the device, which he calls the “world’s first double-folding mobile phone.”

The device is a small tablet that lets you fold both sides and thus turns it into a more compact, smartphone-like device, not entirely unlike Royole’s foldable phone which launched late last year. But there are several key differences.

Related: Motorola’s Razr is coming back with a foldable display

Xiaomi’s post comes two months after Samsung’s blockbuster unveiling of its foldable smartphone in November.

According to TechCrunch, Xiaomi still appears to be considering whether to turn the prototype into a real device and is toying with names.

The company is the fourth-biggest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, according to IDC.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Galaxy S10: New leak reveals that the phone will outshine Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9

January 22, 2019 3:53 pm

The Samsung Galaxy S10 could come in three variants

January 20, 2019 9:46 am

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S10 and foldable phone on Feb 20

January 10, 2019 6:37 pm

Galaxy S10 will have the same battery as the Galaxy Note 9

January 8, 2019 4:57 pm

Samsung unveils 75-inch 4K ‘Wall’ TV made with MicroLEDs

January 7, 2019 2:15 pm

Take a look at leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S10

January 4, 2019 9:14 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.