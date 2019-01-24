Xiaomi reveals double-foldable smartphone months after Samsung

After Samsung announced its foldable phone, another mobile giant is hopping on the flexible phone bandwagon.

Xiaomi Co-Founder and President Bin Lin shared on Wednesday a video on Weibo showing the company’s foldable tablet prototype that bends on both sides of the screen.

Bin says Xiaomi has conquered a number of technical obstacles to create the device, which he calls the “world’s first double-folding mobile phone.”

Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it? #xiaomi #foldingphone #technology pic.twitter.com/iBj0n3vIbW — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) January 23, 2019

The device is a small tablet that lets you fold both sides and thus turns it into a more compact, smartphone-like device, not entirely unlike Royole’s foldable phone which launched late last year. But there are several key differences.

Related: Motorola’s Razr is coming back with a foldable display

Xiaomi’s post comes two months after Samsung’s blockbuster unveiling of its foldable smartphone in November.

According to TechCrunch, Xiaomi still appears to be considering whether to turn the prototype into a real device and is toying with names.

The company is the fourth-biggest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, according to IDC.