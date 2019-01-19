Will the #10YearChallenge help you get arrested in future in Pakistan?

The #10YearChallenge has been trending on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for some days but are we aware of the dark side to this hashtag?

The challenge requires people to share their pictures from 2009 and 2019 side by side to show how much they have transformed. You can take it in multiple ways, for example to show that you have become more beautiful or look as young and hot as you were ten years ago or how aging has changed you to an entire different person. In fact, many people took it beyond personal images and used the trend to bring people’s attention to the environment. The idea appealed everyone from ordinary folks, to celebrities to politicians and activists and it went viral.

The trend soon became controversial after tech writer Kate O’Neil came up with a theory that it could actually be a ploy by Facebook to gather your personal data and use it to train its software for more efficient facial recognition.

After quick research into it, we spoke to those who have expertise in machine learning or Artificial Intelligence and found five things that you should also learn from this challenge to have a clear idea about the big picture.

No way to know who started it

There is no way for a layperson to find out who started a hashtag once it becomes viral. Even AI experts didn’t have an answer to this question. So it is very difficult, if not impossible to establish whether Facebook was behind this trend.

Not the first time for this challenge

#10YearChallenge maybe a new phrase, but the topic is not new in itself. Challenges asking people to show their old and current pictures have been floated over the internet in the past as well. The one under discussion was designed to perfection and it caught people’s attention. A growing number of social media users means greater participation in hash tags with mass appeals, which helps them spread faster and farther.

Data is the next oil

O’Neil says by participating (sharing personal data) in this activity, users have enabled Facebook to improve its algorithms or facial recognition software. Her critics say the internet giant already has that information because the pictures people shared were already there on the platform. They also say Facebook algorithms are already efficient enough to recognize you in group photos (this is why it skips your face when asking you to tag people in a group picture). But she argues, the way people have uploaded photos, gives Facebook a far more organized data, which makes its job easier. This is because the pictures were taken from a particular time, set apart by 10 years unlike those random photos you don’t label with a time stamp.

Whether you agree or disagree with O’Neil, you need to know that your data is highly valuable for tech companies who use it for their own research and even sell it to advertisers looking to target your for their products. Simply put, data is the next big oil.

Is facial recognition technology harmful?

Your data can certainly help tech firms develop an efficient facial recognition algorithm, but whether it can harm you will depend on who has it and how they plan to use it. For example, an authoritarian government can use this AI feature to track you in among a crowd of social activists, protesting for their basic rights. Yes, they can pick you up.

On the flipside, security agencies can use it to single out a suicide bomber or a terrorist from among thousands and save your life. But AI experts say, this technology can be used in more ways than one can imagine. For example, if a crop needs pesticide spray, a drone camera equipped with this technology can be used to spray a particular plant instead of the whole crop spread over thousands of acres.

Be smart when uploading personal data

Regardless of which side of the AI’s pros and cons debate you stand, the #10YearChallenge certainly reminds us why it is important to assess our online activities, specially, those where we are required to upload personal data. Some awareness about the latest technologies and the ways these technologies can use our data can help us make right decisions in future.