WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users

WhatsApp has rolled out fun new features for iOS users.

The Facebook-owned company released the update for the iPhone models on Monday and it brings several new features like Reply Privately support in WhatsApp Groups, ability to add stickers to photos and videos, and 3D Touch support to preview a contact’s status. The new features were spotted by WABetaInfo.

The social media app is also adding new stickers, including those for location and times which were previously seen on Snapcat. The users can use any stickers on images, videos, and GIFs. Just tap on the smiley icon and then scroll down to find stickers. You can also resize the sticker and place it wherever you want in the videos or photos.

The Reply Privately feature allows the participants of a group to reply privately to a chat. For that, you just have to press the message you wish to reply to and tap on ‘Reply Privately’. This will open the chat with the sender of the selected message, quoting that specific message. The feature has been available for the Android users since the last month.

If you have 3D Touch technology enabled on your iPhone, you’ll soon be able to preview status updates published by your contacts. WABetaInfo said: “When you peek a status update, WhatsApp won’t send the read receipt: so using this trick, you can invisibly see the first status update without sending any read notification!”