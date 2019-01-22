WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight fake news

WhatsApp users will now be able to send forward messages to no more than five individual or groups.

The step has been taken to curb the spread of misinformation on the social media platform. Previously, the users could forward a message to 20 people or groups. The policy was announced at an event in Jakarta on Monday, Reuters reported.

“We’re imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today,” said Victoria Grand, vice president for policy and communications at WhatsApp,

While the smaller forwarding limit could help curb the spread of bad information, it won’t necessarily be as limiting as it sounds. Messages can still be forwarded to groups, with each group including up to 256 people. That means a forwarded message could be put in front of nearly 1,300 people, despite the five-time limit.