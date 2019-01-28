WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for photos

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature update for its Android beta version making it much easier for users to manage media on the platform.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, now, while browsing images in the media section of a chat users will see new options listed in the three dot menu located on the top right corner of the app. These options are ‘Show in chat’, ‘Set as’ and ‘Rotate’.

The Show in chat shortcut will allow users to quickly see media directly in the chat and a new Rotate feature which enables users to rotate images without leaving WhatsApp. The last Set as option will let users choose if they want to set a photo as the group icon, wallpaper or as their profile photo.

Related: Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram messaging

WhatsApp is also working on a fingerprint authentication feature to protect its users’ chats from being seen by others. The feature will be available within the app under a new section.

This feature would be available in the future for any Android user and later for iOS users too. It will be available for users with Android Marshmallow and newer operating systems and a fingerprint sensor.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on another feature that will allow its users to mute a chat directly from the notification centre.