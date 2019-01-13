WhatsApp for Android could get fingerprint authentication for messages soon

January 13, 2019

WhatsApp is getting more secure, especially for Android users. It is reportedly working on fingerprint authentication for even more protection of your precious messages. 

In the future, you may be able to add your fingerprint for authentication under the Privacy section of WhatsApp settings, according to WABetaInfo. You will also be able to log in with the device credentials (PIN, password, etc). Fingerprint sign-in will be available on all Android Marshmallow or newer devices that support it.

On older devices, you will most likely be able to use only manual authentication. Face ID and Touch ID authentication methods will also be available for iOS. There is currently nothing known about the release date of the feature.

WABetaInfo also reports that WhatsApp 2.19.1 includes a redesigned audio picker. It supports previewing tracks before sending them to the contacts. Like the fingerprint authentication, we still don’t know when this feature will be released.

These features are still in the alpha stage, so they probably won’t be arriving just yet.

 
 


