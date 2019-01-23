Verizon eyes revolutionising the entertainment industry with 5G technology

Verizon, the largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States, plans to revolutionise the entertainment industry with 5G technology.

It announced its plans to collaborate with Walt Disney Studios to bring developing technological advancements, specifically 5G, to the media, especially the entertainment industry. Verizon made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 held in Las Vegas.

Through this collaboration, 5G technology will be used in each aspect of studio work, from the beginning till it reaches the consumer.

The engagement will allowDisney’s StudioLab to take advantage of Verizon’s cutting edge wireless broadband with speed up to 10 gigabits per second, according to Variety.

“We have right in Disney’s backyard places where we can test 5G,” said Verizon Vice-President of 5G Ecosystems and Innovation Sanyogita Shamsunder. “The partnership between the two organisations can possibly transform the future of filmmaking and entertainment,” said Diego Scotti, Verizon’s chief marketing officer.

Verizon also plans to enter a partnership with the New York Times in order to form a 5G journalism lab. Details of this project haven’t been revealed yet.