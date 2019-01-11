Twitter tests status updates and other features to improve ‘conversational health’

Twitter wants to completely redesign the way conversations look on its platform.

During an event at the CES 2019, the company detailed new features that could drastically change the way people share and talk to one another on its platform.

The social network is experimenting with threaded tweets, similar to Reddit posts, in which replies to a tweet will be nested so that it is easier to see which replies are directed at which users. Colour-coded labels were also part of this new feature.

New features like statuses and presence indicators that could indicate when someone is online or when someone is typing will also be released.

Lastly, Twitter is also planning to allow users to attach tags to their tweets so their followers have a better idea what the tweet is about.

Twitter will start to publicly test these experimental features “in the coming weeks,” when it launches a beta programme for people who want to participate in the tests. It’s a relatively new approach for Twitter to experiment so openly, but the company says all the features are geared toward its bigger goal of improving “conversational health” on the platform.

If you’re interested in trying them out, you’ll apparently be able to apply, but only a few thousand users are expected to get access to the beta version.