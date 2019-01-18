Twitter bug exposed Android users’ protected tweets for five years

A bug that has plagued Twitter since 2014 exposed the tweets of some Android users that were intended to be private, Engadget reported on Friday.

Twitter first disclosed the issue on its Help Center after apparently fixing the issue on January 14. The bug didn’t affect people using Twitter on iOS or desktop.

According to Twitter, the problem occurred when people using the Twitter for Android app tried to change the settings on their account, including updating their email address.

After making those changes, Twitter would disable the Protect your Tweets setting if it was enabled on the account. The issue affected Android users who made changes to their account between November 3, 2014 and January 14, 2019.

Twitter said it has reached out to users who it knows has been affected by the bug, but the company recommends that users who want to keep their tweets private double-check their settings to make sure the Protect your Tweets option is enabled.