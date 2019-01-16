Twitter adds chronological timeline button on its Android app

January 16, 2019

Twitter is finally rolling out its chronological timeline button on Android, giving users a quick way to switch between the latest tweets and the network’s algorithm-sorted top tweets.

This isn’t a once-and-you’re-done switch, but it will make sure you can follow along with an awards show or sports extravaganza rather than wading through hours-old posts.

The toggle isn’t officially available on the web yet. All the same, it’s a big deal. Most of Twitter’s mobile users now have an easy way to control how they see their feeds.

Unlike some other major social networks, you’re not strictly beholden to a company’s decisions about when and how you see your friends’ content.

Twitter had already made this option available for iOS users on December 18.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

These three controls can block your child’s access to inappropriate content

January 15, 2019 6:32 pm

Dad creates app that freezes kids’ phones until they answer your texts

January 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Twitter tests status updates to improve ‘conversational health’

January 11, 2019 11:41 am

Huawei punishes staff for tweeting New Year’s message using an iPhone

January 5, 2019 9:51 am

Netflix is begging people to stop hurting themselves by doing the Bird Box Challenge

January 3, 2019 11:26 am

This Twitter security flaw allows hackers to post tweets via text messaging

December 30, 2018 10:36 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.