Twitter adds chronological timeline button on its Android app

Twitter is finally rolling out its chronological timeline button on Android, giving users a quick way to switch between the latest tweets and the network’s algorithm-sorted top tweets.

This isn’t a once-and-you’re-done switch, but it will make sure you can follow along with an awards show or sports extravaganza rather than wading through hours-old posts.

Android, we got you. Starting today, tap ✨ to switch between latest and top Tweets. pic.twitter.com/7rXo3BNEJ6 — Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2019

The toggle isn’t officially available on the web yet. All the same, it’s a big deal. Most of Twitter’s mobile users now have an easy way to control how they see their feeds.

Unlike some other major social networks, you’re not strictly beholden to a company’s decisions about when and how you see your friends’ content.

Twitter had already made this option available for iOS users on December 18.