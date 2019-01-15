These three controls can block your child’s access to inappropriate content

With the advent of next-generation mobile technology, such as 3G, 4G and LTE, your children are exposed to a host of apps that are only a tap away. However, you may not want them to access every website not inappropriate for their age.

It can be challenging to block your child’s access to explicit content while ensuring they are not deprived of the benefits the internet has to offer. If you are one of those parents that face this challenge, we did a little research to come up with simple tools to use to block the content not suitable for children while keeping other apps accessible to them.

SafeSearch

One of the simplest and most common parental controls is the ‘SafeSearch’, which allows you to filter search results by restricting inappropriate images, videos and other such content. You can apply the control in both your desktop and Android devices.

For the desktop, just log into your gmail account, visit google.com/preferences and turn on SafeSearch and click on Lock SafeSearch. Even after you have logged out, the SafeSearch mode will be on. You can turn it off whenever you want by selecting this option at the bottom of the page.

In case of an Android, just open the Google app (not the browser) and at the bottom right click on more (menu) and go to settings. Next, tap on accounts and privacy and switch on the SafeSearch filter.

For the mobile browser, click the menu on the top right, go to search setting and find safe search filters then select Filter Explicit Results and you have enabled SafeSearch.

Play Store controls

Unlike the dot com world of early 2000s, we now live in the apps era and your child is exposed to thousands of apps as they enter the play store. However, the Play Store offers several filters that you can use to block the content your child should not view.

For example, by selecting ‘Family’ from the top menu, you can block all apps not categorised as family content. In fact, within that control, there are sub-controls that even allow you to select the age group of your children. Since all apps on Google Play Store are categorised by age group, these tools give you more control over what your child can access.

What if some poorly categorised app bypasses controls, you may wonder. In that case, Google’s own app, Family Link, is your best bet. It allows you to have more precise parenting controls on your device and to block any app you want.

Guest Account

When it comes to explicit content, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is already blocking such websites while Google SafeSearch also acts as a deterrent but the information security expert we spoke to says that the present generation is smarter than their parents and can bypass these filters.

If your child a tech geek who know how to use proxy apps to bypass these controls, you may need to be smarter. And for that, creating a guest account may be a better option.

By default, Android phones give you an option to create a guest user account. These are accounts you may create in addition to your primary (personal) account. By creating this account, you can restrict them from content you think is inappropriate for their age. This is because guest users can’t download any new app (including proxy apps) from the same device. They will need your password to use the primary account for downloading new apps.

To do that, you go to settings, select users, create a new email ID by putting in your child’s age and this will automatically restrict their access to explicit content. It is super important to put their age while creating their account so that Google can recognise them as underage users.

Third-party apps

Besides these built-in options, there are third-party commercial (paid) applications, which give you more control over your child’s internet consumption. These apps can be very useful, especially if your child is using their own device. By using these apps, you can limit how much time your child spends on his device, track his use and location, and even block apps and games you think are not suitable for them.

Applying these controls require a little effort from parents, but can be very effective.

People in the IT sector, however, say the situation in Pakistan is bad because people are either not aware of parenting controls or they are too lazy to manage their child’s online consumption. Not many people use parental control apps in Pakistan, they say.