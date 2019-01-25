The Vivo Apex is an all-glass phone with no ports and a full-screen fingerprint reader

Imagine a phone with zero input ports, no buttons and an (almost) bezel-free display with a full-screen in-display fingerprint reader and 5G connectivity. Well, the Vivo Apex 2019 might only technically be a concept right now but Vivo is apparently going to be taking it to the Mobile World Congress in February.

Vivo announced the Apex 2019 at a press conference in Beijing, and it’s safe to say that the phone is unlike any other in the market today. There are no openings anywhere on the device, and Vivo even got rid of the USB port and substituted it with a magnetic connector at the back called a MagPort that lets you charge the device and transfer data.

No buttons, all-screen fingerprint scanner, 12GB RAM and 5G ready! This is the #APEX2019 A simpler future. pic.twitter.com/0L0HJyVJq6 — Vivo Pakistan (@vivopakistan) January 24, 2019

The 5G-compatible smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with 12GB RAM, equipped with Artificial Intelligent (AI) assistant “Jovi”, the company said in a statement.

“Offering consumers a glimpse into the future of smartphone design and development and with ‘super uni-body’ design and full-display fingerprint scanning technology among several other breakthrough features, ‘APEX 2019’ is a truly exceptional smartphone,” said Spark Ni, senior vice-president at Vivo.

The physical buttons on the concept device have been replaced by “Touch Sense” technology that would bring capacitive touch and pressure-sensing technologies together.

While there is no selfie camera to be found, the Apex 2019 does feature a dual camera on the back. It’s not clear what the specifications are, though.

Whether this phone actually launches remains to be seen, as does the price. Vivo is planning to show it off at Mobile World Congress on February 20.