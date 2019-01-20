The Samsung Galaxy S10 could come in three variants

The newest update on the Samsung Galaxy S10, as revealed by prolific phone leaker Evan Blass, shows a family photograph showing off three variants of the phone wrapped in cases.

Left to right, you’re apparently looking at the S10E, S10 and S10+, and while it’s unclear what E could stand for, the S10 is said to measure at about 5.8-inches with the Plus around 6.4-inches. The Plus seems to have a double-hole punch up front, while the rear cameras have a different multiple-lens alignment and count than the quad-camera Galaxy A9 that Samsung released last year.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019

Of course none of these appear to be fold-up models featuring Samsung’s Infinity Flex display, but the S10 will be its standard bearer that we’re expecting to meet at an event just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 in February.

Other than the front pic that flashed a hole punch-style camera, other leaks have pointed to a new Bright Night mode for its camera that could rival Google’s Night Sight on Pixel devices, reported Engadget.

Related: Take a look at leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S10

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Samsung would be revealing its 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 and its much-anticipated foldable phone on February 20 instead of at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Details of the S10 leaked early this year, hinting at a hole-punch display, tiny bezels and multiple cameras.

Evan Blass posted a photo of the Beyond 1 (the standard 5.8-inch model) that shows its hole-punch display with a spot in the corner for the lone selfie camera. The icons were unsurprisingly blurred out to avoid giving too much away, but the image provides an otherwise clear view of the front design.