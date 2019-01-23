Share what you’re watching on Netflix with new Instagram stories feature

January 23, 2019

Photo: Netflix

Netflix now lets users share the show they have been binge-watching on their Instagram.

Launching first on iOS, Netflix users will be able to share their favorite movies and shows to their Instagram Story right from the Netflix mobile app.

The feature will add the title’s custom art to a users’ Instagram Story, where it remains visible for 24 hours, reported Tech Crunch.

To use the feature, simply open the Netflix app, go to a show or movie’s info page, tap the share icon and choose Instagram Stories.

The launch follows Facebook’s introduction of an option last year that allows third-party apps to share their in-app content to Instagram Stories. The idea was to provide users with an alternative to screenshotting what they wanted to share from other apps — like a song, a video, a playlist— to Instagram Stories.

 
 
 

