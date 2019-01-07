Samsung unveils 75-inch 4K ‘Wall’ TV made with MicroLEDs

Samsung unveiled a massive 75-inch 4K TV called “The Wall” at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas, US.

While the 4K TVs are quite common, it’s the MicroLED technology that sets the latest Samsumg TV apart from others. The latest TV by the Korean tech giant uses the same MicroLED foundation as The Wall that it unveiled at last year’s CES.

The technology combines “individual tiles of self-emissive MicroLEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own bright light to produce brilliant colours on screen.”

Unlike LCD and many OLED TVs in the market, the MicroLED technology does not rely on colour filters, using elements that emit red, green and blue light instead. It is also believed to offer better images with a wider viewing angle.

Samsung hasn’t shared the release date or how much it would cost, but one thing is for sure — it’s not going to be cheap.

The real challenge for Samsung would be producing these MicroLED displays as each of the RGB sub-pixels have to be carefully placed — with a very tight measure of space between them. Missing even one of them could ruin the entire display.